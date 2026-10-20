Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore Talk Story & Makeke: Messy Mind Books

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story event on Wednesday, October 28, at 6 p.m., featuring Messy Mind Books. The monthly Talk Story program celebrates the stories, people and traditions that make Hawaiʻi special, bringing the community together through engaging conversations, cultural experiences and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organizations.

Mariaha Ah You, Kēhau Hikila and Lucy Mariteragi are the three friends behind Messy Mind Books, a collaborative children’s book project that brings together mathematics, storytelling and a shared passion for helping students learn. Drawing on their diverse backgrounds in education, literature and business, the trio combines their unique strengths to create engaging stories that make math more approachable and enjoyable for young readers. Together, they aim to help children build confidence, overcome math anxiety and discover the joy of learning through stories.

Mariaha grew up in Samoa, where educational opportunities were limited, before moving to Hawaiʻi at age 12. After discovering she was reading below grade level, she worked hard to become the first in her family to graduate from college and earn a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Her experience as a student and more than 10 years as an elementary school teacher inspired her to create stories that help children understand challenging math concepts.

Kēhau, who grew up on Oʻahu’s North Shore, discovered her love for reading and writing in third grade. She found that stories offered a way to expand her imagination and break through barriers, inspiring a lifelong passion for literature and education. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English, a Master of Education in Teaching, and a National Board Certification in Teaching Adolescent and Young-Adult English Language Arts. With more than 20 years of experience as a high school English teacher, Kēhau is dedicated to helping students recognize the significance and value of their own stories.

Lucy, also from the North Shore, is the business-minded force behind Messy Mind Books. She introduced Mariaha to Kēhau in their sixth-grade homeroom class, bringing the three friends together for a lifelong friendship. With an early love for mathematics and a passion for working with students with disabilities, Lucy eventually started her own home-based business to focus on raising her two young children, who were born with autism and ADHD.

The event offers an opportunity to connect with the story behind Messy Mind Books while celebrating the friendship, experiences and shared passions that inspired their work. Through storytelling and a creative approach to mathematics and literature, the Talk Story gathering invites the community to learn more about Mariaha, Kēhau and Lucy’s mission to help children build confidence, overcome math anxiety and discover the joy of learning through stories.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.