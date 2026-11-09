Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore Talk Story & Makeke: Laʻakea Perry

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story event on Wednesday, November 25, at 6 p.m., featuring Laʻakea Perry. The monthly Talk Story program celebrates the stories, people and traditions that make Hawaiʻi special, bringing the community together through engaging conversations, cultural experiences and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organizations.

Laʻakea Perry is an acclaimed hula practitioner, kumu hula and cultural leader from Waiʻanae who has dedicated his life to preserving and perpetuating the traditions of Hawaiian hula. As a longtime member and now leader of Ke Kai O Kahiki, he has helped guide the hālau to multiple championship titles at the prestigious Merrie Monarch Festival. Known for his powerful performances, exceptional storytelling and deep commitment to Hawaiian culture, Laʻakea continues the legacy of his mentor, the late OʻBrian Eselu, ensuring that hula remains accessible and meaningful for future generations.

As part of the gathering, guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about Laʻakea’s inspiring journey and the mission of Ke Kai O Kahiki, as featured in the documentary “HULA: Becoming Kumu.” The documentary highlights his dedication to mentoring young dancers, keeping hula free and accessible, and preserving the cultural traditions that strengthen community, identity and resilience. Through his leadership, hula continues to thrive as a living expression of Hawaiian history, values and spirit.

Free and open to the public, the Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore’s Talk Story program invites Oʻahu residents and visitors to celebrate the stories, talents, and traditions of our island community with featured speakers. The events typically take place every second and fourth Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore’s conference room (dates subject to change).

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.