Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore Talk Story & Makeke: Kahuku Farms

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story event on Wednesday, October 14, at 6 p.m., featuring Kahuku Farms. The monthly Talk Story program celebrates the stories, people and traditions that make Hawaiʻi special, bringing the community together through engaging conversations, cultural experiences and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organizations.

Located on Oʻahu’s North Shore, Kahuku Farms is rooted in a deep connection to the ʻāina, agriculture and community. During this month’s Talk Story, Kylie and Judah will share their personal experiences and perspectives on the farm, offering guests an inside look at the people, ʻohana and purpose behind its work. Through their stories, attendees will discover how Kahuku Farms embraces the values of aloha ʻāina while bringing together agriculture, food, education and community to create authentic North Shore experiences.

As part of the gathering, guests will also enjoy a curated selection of mini farm-to-table tastings featuring some of Kahuku Farms’ favorite products. The samples will offer a flavorful introduction to the farm’s offerings and the ʻāina that inspires them, connecting guests to the local ingredients and agricultural traditions that help shape the North Shore.

The event offers an opportunity to listen, connect and experience the story behind Kahuku Farms while celebrating the people and values that contribute to Hawaiʻi’s local food culture. Through storytelling and farm-to-table flavors, the Talk Story gathering invites the community to learn more about the farm’s mission and discover the experiences that make Kahuku Farms a meaningful part of the North Shore.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.