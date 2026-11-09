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Community Connections: MACRO Community Open House

Community Connections: MACRO Community Open House

Join the State of Hawaiʻi’s Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO) for Community Connections, a free Community Open House on Oʻahu.

Explore informational displays and speak one-on-one with military and government representatives about issues affecting Hawaiʻi’s communities, including military land use, environmental stewardship, cultural resources and community access.

Participating organizations include Marine Corps Base Hawaiʻi, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Navy Region Hawaiʻi, the Army Natural Resources Program Oʻahu and Pacific Air Forces, among others.

There will be no formal presentations. Stop by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to ask questions, share perspectives and learn more. Everyone is welcome, and no registration is required.

Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

State of Hawaiʻi's Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO)

Artist Group Info

caroline@beckercommunications.com
Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall
2685 N Nimitz Hwy
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819