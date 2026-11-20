Clara’s Dream - A Nutcracker Tale
Clara’s Dream - A Nutcracker Tale
Celebrating the time-honored tradition of the Nutcracker, the award-winning Kroc Dance Academy presents its annual holiday showcase, Clara’s Dream.
The show features performances by talented KDA students across all levels in a beautifully magical experience for the whole family.
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
20 - 30
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
info@kroccenterhawaii.org
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
91-3257 Kualakai PkwyEwa Beach, Hawaii 96706
(808) 682-5505