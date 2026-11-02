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City Showdown Honolulu

City Showdown Honolulu

More than 110 players age 50 and over from Kailua and ʻEwa to Nuʻuanu, Kalihi and downtown compete for bragging rights and a home court prize at the first City Showdown Honolulu. Friday night: doors open at 5 p.m., red carpet ceremony at 5:50 p.m., the City Showdown toast, mixer games, prize drawings, a DJ and the Deck the Courts holiday vendor village. Saturday: tournament play from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., ending with the medal matches. Free, but tickets are required. Presented by Gameday Men’s Health, produced by Hawaiʻi Pickleball Magazine and benefiting the YMCA of Honolulu.

Pickles at Forté & Fort Street Mall
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Pickleball Magazine
8089091339
jen@hawaiipickleballmagazine.com
https://www.hawaiipickleballmagazine.com/latest-issues
Pickles at Forté & Fort Street Mall
1032 Fort Street Mall
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813