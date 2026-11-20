Kroc Center Hawaiʻi invites the community to enjoy an evening of festive shopping and fun at its Christmas Market!

Browse gift-worthy items from local craft vendors throughout the Kroc courtyard, ballrooms and

classrooms.

Entry is free for the public, while food and drinks are available for purchase.

Guests will even have a chance to experience a white Christmas with snowfall in the courtyard, photos with Santa, holiday crafts and more!

