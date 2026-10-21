Christina Sochor at Blue Note Hawai`i

At Blue Note Hawaiʻi, Sochor, a classically trained pianist, will present a novel program. Her new album features a collection of jazz, R&B, neo-soul and gospel arrangements of contemporary hits from video games, animation and American, pop-culture, film classics. On November 11, she, her band featuring local jazz artists Abe Lagrimas Jr., Dean Taba, Reggie Padilla, and Travis Oh will perform songs from the album, including music from Zelda, Mario, Pokémon, Animal Crossing and other video game classics, arranged in traditional jazz styles.