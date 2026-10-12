Chip Chantry's Thanksgiving in Paradise at Blue Note Hawaii

Chip Chantry is a stand-up comedian, actor, and television writer known for razor-sharp one-liners, perfectly crafted storytelling, and zero filler. Catch him reprising his role as fan-favorite "Kyle the Liar" in Season 3 of Netflix’s hit comedy Tires (August 2026). When he’s not opening for legends like Dave Chappelle and Sarah Silverman, Chip co-hosts The Sunburnt Podcast—the world's #1 tropical travel comedy podcast—alongside Emmy-winning producer Thomas O'Brien.