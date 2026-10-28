Chico Bean at Blue Note Hawaii December 19 & 20

Chico Bean known as ⅓ of the 85 South Show, knows how to deliver a well-executed joke. Chico Bean has the uncanny ability to memorize almost instantly the words to an old song or create a new quirky jingle on the spot. Chico contributed his skills to the long-running sketch-variety television show "Wild N' Out" hosted weekly by Nick Cannon. Other credits include the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show and MTV 2's Guy Court. You can currently see Chico Bean on set with the entire 85 South Show cracking jokes and speaking on topics that matter.