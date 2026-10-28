CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Blue Note Hawaii December 24 & 25

Local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band! Now in his !!th year of Big Band Monday Residency at Blue Note Hawaii, Mike Lewis caps his illustrious 55th round the world show biz career trumpeting with the best; Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughn, Wynton Marsalis, Sammy Davis and even Hawaii's own Kalapana, C&K and Bruno Mars to name just a few.

​Mike & his band will be playing all your favorite hits from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Soundtrack.

Mike also holds the record for the most shows performed and produced at Blue Note Hawaii.