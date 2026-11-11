© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebration of King David Kalākaua's Birthday at ʻIolani Palace

Celebration of King David Kalākaua's Birthday at ʻIolani Palace

The United Japanese Society of Hawaiʻi (UJSH) invites the public to join in a special celebration honoring the birthday and legacy of King David Kalākaua on Monday, November 16, 2026, at ʻIolani Palace in Honolulu.

This free community celebration will highlight the historical friendship between the Hawaiian Kingdom and Japan, particularly the relationship between King Kalākaua and Emperor Meiji, while recognizing the lasting cultural connections between Hawaiʻi and Japan.

The day’s festivities will feature complimentary audio tours of ʻIolani Palace for kamaʻāina from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band, a review of the Royal Guard, and traditional Japanese dance performances by the Hanayagi Mitsusumi Dance Studio.

For a complete list of the day's events, please visit this link: https://ujshawaii.org/event/celebration-king-kalakaua-birthday-2026

ʻIolani Palace
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

United Japanese Society of Hawaiʻi
(808) 941-5889
info@ujshawaii.org
https://ujshawaii.org/event/celebration-king-kalakaua-birthday-2026
ʻIolani Palace
364 S King St
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
808-522-0822
mmorihara@iolanipalace.org
https://www.iolanipalace.org