Celebration of King David Kalākaua's Birthday at ʻIolani Palace

The United Japanese Society of Hawaiʻi (UJSH) invites the public to join in a special celebration honoring the birthday and legacy of King David Kalākaua on Monday, November 16, 2026, at ʻIolani Palace in Honolulu.

This free community celebration will highlight the historical friendship between the Hawaiian Kingdom and Japan, particularly the relationship between King Kalākaua and Emperor Meiji, while recognizing the lasting cultural connections between Hawaiʻi and Japan.

The day’s festivities will feature complimentary audio tours of ʻIolani Palace for kamaʻāina from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., performances by the Royal Hawaiian Band, a review of the Royal Guard, and traditional Japanese dance performances by the Hanayagi Mitsusumi Dance Studio.

For a complete list of the day's events, please visit this link: https://ujshawaii.org/event/celebration-king-kalakaua-birthday-2026