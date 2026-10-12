Celebrate National Dessert Day, Oct 14 at Mango Mango Dessert

National Dessert Day is Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Mango Mango Dessert is giving dessert lovers an extra reason to celebrate.

For one day only, Mango Mango Dessert will offer six of its bubble milk teas for just $5 each, all day at its Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center locations.

Guests can choose from six flavors, including Signature Bubble Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea, Thai Bubble Milk Tea, Taro Bubble Milk Tea, Coconut Bubble Milk Tea and Blush Bubble Milk Tea.

Mango Mango Dessert first arrived in Hawaiʻi in 2021, bringing its colorful lineup of Asian-inspired desserts and drinks to the islands. Today, guests can find everything from fruit-forward desserts and snowcloud bingsu to refreshing teas and, of course, plenty of boba.

The $5 bubble milk tea offer is available for one day only on Wednesday, Oct. 14, while supplies last. The promotion is available at Mango Mango Dessert’s Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center locations.

Visit mangomangodessert.com to explore the menu and find a location.