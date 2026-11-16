Breaking News: Beyond the Headlines
Breaking News: Beyond the Headlines
Six original plays. Six creative teams. Just 24 hours to bring it all to life. Kumu Kahua Theatre returns with its 24-Hour Play Festival in partnership with Tree Moss Hawai’i, Mo’olelo Modern and Chicago’s Nothing Without a Company, challenging six teams of playwrights, directors, and actors to create and rehearse original 10-minute plays inspired by the theme Breaking News: Beyond the Headlines. The fast-paced festival celebrates local storytelling, collaboration, and spontaneous creativity, culminating in a live performance of all six productions.
Breaking News: Beyond the Headlines
24
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kumu Kahua Theatre
(808) 536-4441
kumukahuatheatreom@gmail.com
Breaking News: Beyond the Headlines
46 Merchant StHonolulu, Hawaii 96813