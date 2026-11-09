Blind Boys of Alabama - A Soulful Christmas Celebration at Kahilu

🎄🎶 A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA!

Get ready for a holiday celebration like no other as the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama bring their powerhouse vocals, rich gospel harmonies, and infectious energy to Kahilu Theatre!

With six GRAMMY® Awards and more than 70 years of musical excellence, these living legends will lift your spirits with Christmas classics and soulful favorites from their GRAMMY®-winning holiday album Go Tell It On The Mountain.

✨ Gospel, soul, and the magic of Christmas—all in one unforgettable night!