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Blind Boys of Alabama - A Soulful Christmas Celebration at Kahilu

Blind Boys of Alabama - A Soulful Christmas Celebration at Kahilu

🎄🎶 A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA!
Get ready for a holiday celebration like no other as the legendary Blind Boys of Alabama bring their powerhouse vocals, rich gospel harmonies, and infectious energy to Kahilu Theatre!
With six GRAMMY® Awards and more than 70 years of musical excellence, these living legends will lift your spirits with Christmas classics and soulful favorites from their GRAMMY®-winning holiday album Go Tell It On The Mountain.
✨ Gospel, soul, and the magic of Christmas—all in one unforgettable night!

Kahilu Theatre
$50 to $75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kahilu Theatre Foundation
808-885-6868
Info@kahilutheatre.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilutheatre.org