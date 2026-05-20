Bewitched Bazaar at Proof Social Club
Bewitched Bazaar at Proof Social Club
Nova Collective and Chinatown Coven present Bewitched Bazaar in Proof Social Club - celebrating the witchy birthday of Cher. Shop for goods in our night market, get tarot/psychic readings, get henna tattoos and dance to an after-party DJ set
Wednesday
May 20
Bazaar: 7pm to 11pm, no cover; After-Party: 11pm 21+ no cover
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813
Proof Social Club
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10Honolulu, Hawaii 96813