Bewitched Bazaar at Proof Social Club

Nova Collective and Chinatown Coven present Bewitched Bazaar in Proof Social Club - celebrating the witchy birthday of Cher. Shop for goods in our night market, get tarot/psychic readings, get henna tattoos and dance to an after-party DJ set

Wednesday

May 20

Bazaar: 7pm to 11pm, no cover; After-Party: 11pm 21+ no cover

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813