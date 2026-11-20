Beats Before The Feast
Beats Before The Feast
Before the turkey, bring the TURN UP! 😎🎧🎶 Thanksgiving Eve is about to get LOUD at Dave & Buster’s Ala Moana, and you’re invited to BEATS BEFORE THE FEAST! 🦃🔥🪩
🎟️ FREE ADMISSION + A FREE $5 POWER CARD FOR THE FIRST 500 REGISTRANTS! 🎮💥
🔥 Wednesday, November 25 | 9PM–2AM
🎧 Live entertainment & EDM DJs
🍹 50% OFF ALL DRINKS
🍾 VIP bottle service available
🎉 Good vibes all night long!
🚨 DON’T SLEEP ON THIS! Register by November 23 for your chance to snag a FREE $5 Power Card! Only the first 500 registrants qualify, so grab your ticket before they’re gone!
🎟️ GRAB YOUR FREE TICKETS NOW!
👉 Link in bio or visit beatsbeforethefeast2026.eventbrite.com
The feast can wait. The party can’t! 🔥🦃
📍 Dave & Buster’s Ala Moana
18+ event. Valid government-issued photo ID required for entry. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol. Limit one complimentary $5 Power Card per eligible attendee, while supplies last. Each eligible attendee must be present at check-in with a valid ticket QR code to redeem. Additional restrictions apply.