Before the turkey, bring the TURN UP! 😎🎧🎶 Thanksgiving Eve is about to get LOUD at Dave & Buster’s Ala Moana, and you’re invited to BEATS BEFORE THE FEAST! 🦃🔥🪩

🎟️ FREE ADMISSION + A FREE $5 POWER CARD FOR THE FIRST 500 REGISTRANTS! 🎮💥

🔥 Wednesday, November 25 | 9PM–2AM

🎧 Live entertainment & EDM DJs

🍹 50% OFF ALL DRINKS

🍾 VIP bottle service available

🎉 Good vibes all night long!

🚨 DON’T SLEEP ON THIS! Register by November 23 for your chance to snag a FREE $5 Power Card! Only the first 500 registrants qualify, so grab your ticket before they’re gone!

🎟️ GRAB YOUR FREE TICKETS NOW!

👉 Link in bio or visit beatsbeforethefeast2026.eventbrite.com

The feast can wait. The party can’t! 🔥🦃

📍 Dave & Buster’s Ala Moana

18+ event. Valid government-issued photo ID required for entry. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol. Limit one complimentary $5 Power Card per eligible attendee, while supplies last. Each eligible attendee must be present at check-in with a valid ticket QR code to redeem. Additional restrictions apply.