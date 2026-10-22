BAYANIHAN
BAYANIHAN
Join us for the Filipino History Month Closing Celebration at Capitol Modern, featuring an incredible lineup of local and special guests coming together to honor Filipino heritage and contemporary culture. Presented by Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts & The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu.
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Capitol Modern
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org