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BAYANIHAN

BAYANIHAN

Join us for the Filipino History Month Closing Celebration at Capitol Modern, featuring an incredible lineup of local and special guests coming together to honor Filipino heritage and contemporary culture. Presented by Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts & The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu.

Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Capitol Modern
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org
capitolmodern.org
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org
capitolmodern.org