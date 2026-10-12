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Anuhea's "Grateful & Grooving" Thanksgiving Celebration at Blue Note Hawaii

Anuhea's "Grateful & Grooving" Thanksgiving Celebration at Blue Note Hawaii

Anuheake’alaokalokelani, also known as Anuhea, is a multi-talented Hawai’i artist who blends genres such as Reggae, Pop, and R&B into a style all her own, earning her multiple prestigious awards, including Hawai’is Female Artist of the Year in 2019. A strong advocate for mental health, her authenticity and openness make her an inspiration to many, and her fanbase of 'AnuJammers' stretches across the world. With a successful touring career spanning over 15 years, numerous hit songs, and a multitude of accolades, Anuhea has earned her reputation as one of Hawaii’s top artists of her generation.

Blue Note Hawaii
$35 - $50
04:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com