Anime Rave
Anime Rave
Embark on an extraordinary journey into the heart of anime euphoria at the #WeTouchGrass Honolulu Anime Rave on Saturday, May 29, 2027! Back by popular demand, this 18+ spectacle promises an unforgettable night filled with electrifying anime vibes that will leave you craving more.
Dance to the beats of your beloved anime tunes and experience the enchantment of #WeTouchGrass' renowned Anime Raves, celebrated across North America and Europe by over 50,000 people.
The Republik
$18.00 - $30.00
09:00 PM - 01:30 AM on Sat, 29 May 2027
Event Supported By
BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
Artist Group Info
Anime Rave (We Touch Grass)
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com