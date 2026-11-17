Embark on an extraordinary journey into the heart of anime euphoria at the #WeTouchGrass Honolulu Anime Rave on Saturday, May 29, 2027! Back by popular demand, this 18+ spectacle promises an unforgettable night filled with electrifying anime vibes that will leave you craving more.

Dance to the beats of your beloved anime tunes and experience the enchantment of #WeTouchGrass' renowned Anime Raves, celebrated across North America and Europe by over 50,000 people.

