America 250: A Musical Celebration!

The Kauaʻi Community College Instrumental Music Ensembles will be doing a special America 250 performance. Come hear the Jazz Ensemble, Wind Symphony, and Symphony Orchestra perform in one concert. We will be performing pieces inspired by pivotal moments in the history of the United States of America and some iconic music that helped shape America's musical landscape. The concert is free and open to the community. Come join us to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America!