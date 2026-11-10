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America 250: A Musical Celebration!

America 250: A Musical Celebration!

The Kauaʻi Community College Instrumental Music Ensembles will be doing a special America 250 performance. Come hear the Jazz Ensemble, Wind Symphony, and Symphony Orchestra perform in one concert. We will be performing pieces inspired by pivotal moments in the history of the United States of America and some iconic music that helped shape America's musical landscape. The concert is free and open to the community. Come join us to celebrate 250 years of the United States of America!

Kauai Community College Performing Arts Center
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kauaʻi Community College Instrumental Music
808-387-6772
tochikis@hawaii.edu
www.kccinstrumentalmusic.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.kccinstrumentalmusic.org/
Kauai Community College Performing Arts Center
3-1901 Kaumualii Highway
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
808.245.8352
kccpac@hawaii.edu
https://www.kauai.hawaii.edu/performing-arts-center