KCC Symphony Orchestra-Wind Symphony-Jazz Ensemble presents

America 250: A Musical Celebration

Under the direction of Conductor Sarah Tochiki, The Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Symphony and The Jazz Ensemble will share the stage for the first time ever and present a salute to AMERICA’S 250TH.

FREE…BRING THE KIDS…

Saturday, Dec 5 at 6:00pm

and

Sunday, Dec 6, 3pm

No tickets required. Seats are first come first served. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the event.