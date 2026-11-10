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America 250: A Musical Celebration!

America 250: A Musical Celebration!

KCC Symphony Orchestra-Wind Symphony-Jazz Ensemble presents

America 250: A Musical Celebration

Under the direction of Conductor Sarah Tochiki, The Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Symphony and The Jazz Ensemble will share the stage for the first time ever and present a salute to AMERICA’S 250TH.

FREE…BRING THE KIDS…

Saturday, Dec 5 at 6:00pm

and

Sunday, Dec 6, 3pm

No tickets required. Seats are first come first served. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the event.

Kauai Community College Performance Arts Center
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kauaʻi Community College Instrumental Music
808-387-6772
tochikis@hawaii.edu
www.kccinstrumentalmusic.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.kccinstrumentalmusic.org/
Kauai Community College Performance Arts Center
3-1901 Kaumualii Highway
Lihue, Hawaii 96766