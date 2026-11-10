America 250: A Musical Celebration!
America 250: A Musical Celebration!
KCC Symphony Orchestra-Wind Symphony-Jazz Ensemble presents
America 250: A Musical Celebration
Under the direction of Conductor Sarah Tochiki, The Symphony Orchestra and the Wind Symphony and The Jazz Ensemble will share the stage for the first time ever and present a salute to AMERICA’S 250TH.
FREE…BRING THE KIDS…
Saturday, Dec 5 at 6:00pm
and
Sunday, Dec 6, 3pm
No tickets required. Seats are first come first served. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the event.
Kauai Community College Performance Arts Center
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kauaʻi Community College Instrumental Music
808-387-6772
tochikis@hawaii.edu
Artist Group Info
Kauai Community College Performance Arts Center
3-1901 Kaumualii HighwayLihue, Hawaii 96766