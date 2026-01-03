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Aloha Tequila Festival

Aloha Tequila Festival

The Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival is Honolulu's first outdoor festival dedicated entirely to tequila, mezcal, and agave spirits — paired with Hawaiian art, curated street food, live music, and a flea market. It's the headline event for anyone looking for things to do in Oahu the weekend of June 18–21, 2026, and one of the top tequila festivals in the United States in 2026.

International Market Place
65
05:00 PM - 09:09 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

aloha
https://alohawaipio.com/

Artist Group Info

Aloha Cancer Project
mark@808beverage.com
International Market Place
2330 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
808-921-0536
https://shopinternationalmarketplace.com/anniversary/