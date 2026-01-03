Aloha Tequila Festival

The Aloha Tequila & Arts Festival is Honolulu's first outdoor festival dedicated entirely to tequila, mezcal, and agave spirits — paired with Hawaiian art, curated street food, live music, and a flea market. It's the headline event for anyone looking for things to do in Oahu the weekend of June 18–21, 2026, and one of the top tequila festivals in the United States in 2026.