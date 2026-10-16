© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aloha Friday Pau Hana in the Park

Aloha Friday Pau Hana in the Park

Aloha Friday Pau Hana in the Park

Escape into an exclusive adults-only evening at Sea Life Park for the perfect Friday Night featuring:
• Live Local Music
• Appetizers curated by Roy Yamaguchi's team
• Beer & Wine Specials
• Stunning ocean views from Manana Island to Makapu'u Lighthouse

Join us every first and third Friday starting October 16th at 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Beach Boy Lānai restaurant | 18+ only.

LIVE MUSIC
• Friday, October 16 - Brandon Onishi
• Friday, November 6 - Val Vasquez
• Friday, December 4 - Kawika Kahiapo
• Friday, December 18 - Denny Ono

Free parking
Adults-only event | 18+
Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol

$20 + tax for two (2) pre-paid drink tickets on arrival also includes access to select areas of the park between Turtle Lagoon and Dolphin Lagoon. Feel free to roam these areas to view nighttime animal behaviors!

Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi
$20
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi
www.sealifeparkhawaii.com
Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi
41-202 Kalanianaʻole Hwy
Waimānalo, 96795
www.sealifeparkhawaii.com