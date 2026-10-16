Aloha Friday Pau Hana in the Park

Escape into an exclusive adults-only evening at Sea Life Park for the perfect Friday Night featuring:

• Live Local Music

• Appetizers curated by Roy Yamaguchi's team

• Beer & Wine Specials

• Stunning ocean views from Manana Island to Makapu'u Lighthouse

Join us every first and third Friday starting October 16th at 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Beach Boy Lānai restaurant | 18+ only.

LIVE MUSIC

• Friday, October 16 - Brandon Onishi

• Friday, November 6 - Val Vasquez

• Friday, December 4 - Kawika Kahiapo

• Friday, December 18 - Denny Ono

Free parking

Adults-only event | 18+

Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol

$20 + tax for two (2) pre-paid drink tickets on arrival also includes access to select areas of the park between Turtle Lagoon and Dolphin Lagoon. Feel free to roam these areas to view nighttime animal behaviors!

