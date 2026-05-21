Akaash Singh at Blue Note Hawaii

Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows including MTV’s “Guy Code” and “Wild’n Out,” Netflix’s “Brown Nation,” and HBO’s “The Leftovers” After finding success in TV, he pivoted his focus toward growing the now hugely successful podcast “Flagrant,” co-created with fellow comedian and good friend, Andrew Schulz, along with his successful stand-up comedy touring career. Akaash self-produced and directed his first stand up special, “Bring Back Apu” in February, amassing over a million views in its first week alone. Just one month later, he released “The Crowdwork Special,” putting him in rarified air of comedians who produced two specials in back-to-back months. Aside from stand up, look for Akaash as the lead in the Netflix Animated Series "Conquest" as well as an upcoming Hulu series created by Ramy Youssef.