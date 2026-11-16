Aiea Community Blood Drive with Hawaii’s Lab Professionals
Aiea Community Blood Drive with Hawaii’s Lab Professionals
Give the gift of life this holiday season! Join Hawaii’s Medical Laboratory Professionals and Blood Bank of Hawaii for a community blood drive right after the Aiea Christmas Parade. Hawaii’s blood supply is needed year round, and every donation helps patients across the islands.
Every donor earns a $10 gift card to a local Aiea business and a donor lapel pin!
Aiea Public Library, mobile bus
10:30 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Blood Bank of Hawaii
808-848-4770
Aiea Public Library, mobile bus
99-374 Pohai PlaceAiea, Hawaii 96701