AI and the Future Ahead of Us
AI and the Future Ahead of Us
Join us for an introductory conversation on AI: what it is, how it’s used today, how it’s developed, and how it’s shaping society. Following the introduction, a facilitated discussion will explore what an AI-driven world means for us and our communities.
This 60- to 90-minute session is designed for ages 18 and up. No prior AI knowledge is required.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and limited to twelve (12) participants. Call (808) 483-7333 or visit librarieshawaii.org/aiea-public-library
Aiea Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Aiea Public Library
99-374 Pohai Pl.Aiea, Hawaii 96701
(808) 483-7333