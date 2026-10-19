AI and the Future Ahead of Us
AI and the Future Ahead of Us
Join us for an introductory conversation on AI: what it is, how it’s used today, how it’s developed, and how it’s shaping society. Following the introduction, a facilitated discussion will explore what an AI-driven world means for us and our communities.
This 60- to 90-minute session is designed for ages 18 and up. No prior AI knowledge is required.
REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and limited to twelve (12) participants. Call (808) 627-7470 or visit librarieshawaii.org/mililani-public-library
Mililani Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Mililani Public Library
95-450 Makaimoimo St.Mililani, Hawaii 96789
(808) 627-7470