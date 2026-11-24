65th Annual Holiday Concert
65th Annual Holiday Concert
Hawaii's longest running and most advanced community youth choir share's its annual Holiday Concert. Good for young and old alike. Featuring all singing members of the youth choir grades K-12. Performing music and holiday favorites from Hawaii, the pacific and around the world. This annual holiday tradition will warm your hearts and ears with the sweet and talented voices of some of Hawaii's most talented youth performers.
Kawaiaha‘o Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus
808-521-2982
info@hyoc.org
Artist Group Info
Malia Kaai-Barrett
info@hyoc.org
Kawaiaha‘o Church
957 Punchbowl StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813