Join The Salvation Army and the City and County of Honolulu for the 54th Annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in Honolulu.

This beloved Thanksgiving tradition is free and open to the public, with plans to serve approximately 2,000 people. Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, including turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, with a special guest emcee, musical performances, and a festive holiday atmosphere.

Meals and seating are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. No registration is required. Please note that meals must be enjoyed on-site; take-home meals will not be available. A light bag check will be required upon entry.

11:00 a.m. Doors open and guest welcome

11:40 a.m. Welcome program

12:00 p.m. Thanksgiving meal service begins

1:00 p.m. Event concludes

Co-hosted by The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division and the City and County of Honolulu.

