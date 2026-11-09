Welcome Santa at the Holiday Parade!

Mark your calendar now for the E Komo Mai to the 39th Annual Mililani Hawaiian ‘Ohana Holiday Parade!

What: 39th Mililani Hawaiian Ohana Holiday Parade

Date: Saturday, December 5

Time: Parade Starts at 9am

Join us and bring your ohana and beach chairs to watch hundreds of Parade Marchers including Mililani High School Band, Hula Halaus, Community Groups, Schools, Local Businesses, Neighborhood Organizations, Beauty Queens, and Santa Claus!

The parade starts at Mililani High School Kauinana Stadium and will travel along Kipapa Drive past Mililani Shopping Center, to Moenamanu St., then onto Kuahelani Ave., and Meheula Pkwy., ending at the Town Center of Mililani.

After the parade, do some holiday shopping and grab a bite at the Town Center of Mililani!

Sponsored by Mililani Lions Club, Hawaii Food Bank, Honolulu Police, Mililani Shopping Center, The Town Center of Mililani, and the Asian Lion Dance Team.

The 39th Annual Mililani Hawaiian ‘Ohana Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, December 5, starting at 9am.