24th Annual Ukulele & Slack Key Guitar Festival

24th Annual ʻUkulele & Slack Key Guitar Festival — 2-Day Pass

Hawaiʻi’s premier celebration of ʻukulele, slack key guitar, and island music returns to Kahilu Theatre!

Join us for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the music, culture, stories, and spirit of Hawaiʻi. The 24th Annual ʻUkulele & Slack Key Guitar Festivalbrings together legendary masters and celebrated contemporary artists for two days of extraordinary musicianship, beloved mele, workshops, kanikapila, and community.

From Friday’s opening Hoʻolauleʻa to Saturday’s workshops, afternoon Kanikapila, and evening Hana Hou Concert, there’s something for the whole ʻohana!

Festival Highlights

FRIDAY

10:00 AM — School Performance Inspiring the next generation through the power of Hawaiian music.

7:00 PM — Hoʻolauleʻa Concert Celebrate the opening night with Jeff Peterson, Brittni Paiva, Sonny Lim, Ledward Kaapana, and special guests Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo.

SATURDAY

Morning — Workshops: Study with the Masters Learn from some of Hawaiʻi’s finest musicians, including Jeff Peterson, Sonny Lim, and Brittni Paiva.

2:00 PM — Afternoon Kanikapila Experience the joy of making music together! Audience members will have the special opportunity to join Jeff Peterson, Sonny Lim, Brittni Paiva, and Ledward Kaapana on stage.

7:00 PM — Hana Hou Concert Keep the celebration going with Jeff Peterson, Brittni Paiva, Sonny Lim, Sean Parks, and special guest Taimane.

Your 2-Day Pass Includes:

Entry to all three concerts Friday night Hoʻolauleʻa featuring Jeff Peterson, Brittni Paiva, Sonny Lim, Ledward Kaapana, and special guests Jerry Santos & Kamuela Kimokeo Saturday afternoon Kanikapila featuring Jeff Peterson, Sonny Lim, Brittni Paiva, and Ledward Kaapana, with opportunities for audience members to join in Saturday evening Hana Hou Concert featuring Jeff Peterson, Brittni Paiva, Sonny Lim, and special guest Taimane Access to a full weekend of Hawaiian music, culture, and community

Good music deserves good food! Grab a bite from our on-site food truck, serving up tasty eats Friday AND Saturday!

Whether you’re a longtime lover of ʻukulele and slack key guitar or discovering these beautiful Hawaiian traditions for the first time, the 2-Day Pass is the perfect way to experience the entire festival.

Come celebrate the music of Hawaiʻi with us at Kahilu Theatre!