2026 Celebration of Cultures
2026 Celebration of Cultures
Join the Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii (MEDAH) for our free annual showcase celebrating global diversity through music, movement, and community! Bring the entire family for an afternoon of vibrant performances featuring: Afro-Criollo, Paradise Shufflers Square Dance, Samba Reggae Hawaii, Sun Hui (Erhu), Na Hula Ola Aloha, Capoeira Besouro Hawaii, Aloha Natyam, and Redua808.
Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
MEDAH (Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii)
president@medah.org
Artist Group Info
Tammy Yee-Custodio