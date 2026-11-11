2026 Celebration of Cultures

Join the Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii (MEDAH) for our free annual showcase celebrating global diversity through music, movement, and community! Bring the entire family for an afternoon of vibrant performances featuring: Afro-Criollo, Paradise Shufflers Square Dance, Samba Reggae Hawaii, Sun Hui (Erhu), Na Hula Ola Aloha, Capoeira Besouro Hawaii, Aloha Natyam, and Redua808.