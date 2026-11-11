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2026 Celebration of Cultures

2026 Celebration of Cultures

Join the Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii (MEDAH) for our free annual showcase celebrating global diversity through music, movement, and community! Bring the entire family for an afternoon of vibrant performances featuring: Afro-Criollo, Paradise Shufflers Square Dance, Samba Reggae Hawaii, Sun Hui (Erhu), Na Hula Ola Aloha, Capoeira Besouro Hawaii, Aloha Natyam, and Redua808.

Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

MEDAH (Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii)
president@medah.org
https://www.medah.org/2026-celebration-of-cultures_1

Artist Group Info

Tammy Yee-Custodio
https://www.medah.org
Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand
president@mprrc.com
www.greataloharun.com