1000 Blessings 2026 - a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving

Join us for a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving, followed by a delicious sit-down meal. All are welcome to this free event

Wednesday, November 25

Doors open at 10:30AM (WPAC)

Lunch starts at 11:45AM (Ballroom)

First come, first served. Kroc membership is not required.

Be a Thanksgiving Hero

Your donation can bring a Thanksgiving meal to a neighbor in need. We're raising funds to support our community meal and delivery services. Make a donation

bit.ly/kroc1000blessings26

