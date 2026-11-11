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1000 Blessings 2026 - a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving

1000 Blessings 2026 - a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving

Join us for a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving, followed by a delicious sit-down meal. All are welcome to this free event

Wednesday, November 25
Doors open at 10:30AM (WPAC)
Lunch starts at 11:45AM (Ballroom)

First come, first served. Kroc membership is not required.

Be a Thanksgiving Hero
Your donation can bring a Thanksgiving meal to a neighbor in need. We're raising funds to support our community meal and delivery services. Make a donation
bit.ly/kroc1000blessings26

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
info@kroccenterhawaii.org
https://kroccenterhawaii.org/kroc-hawaii/events/1000-blessings-2026
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
91-3257 Kualakai Pkwy
Ewa Beach, Hawaii 96706
(808) 682-5505
https://kroccenterhawaii.org/