1000 Blessings 2026 - a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving
1000 Blessings 2026 - a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving
Join us for a time of worship, fellowship, and thanksgiving, followed by a delicious sit-down meal. All are welcome to this free event
Wednesday, November 25
Doors open at 10:30AM (WPAC)
Lunch starts at 11:45AM (Ballroom)
First come, first served. Kroc membership is not required.
Be a Thanksgiving Hero
Your donation can bring a Thanksgiving meal to a neighbor in need. We're raising funds to support our community meal and delivery services. Make a donation
bit.ly/kroc1000blessings26
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
10:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
info@kroccenterhawaii.org
The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii
91-3257 Kualakai PkwyEwa Beach, Hawaii 96706
(808) 682-5505