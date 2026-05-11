Kahuku Symphonic Band on Classical Pacific

Kahuku High School Band Director Ernest Taniguchi and sophomore band member Tim Strain join Classical Pacific to discuss the band's upcoming Aloha Benefit Concert with special guest Kenny Endo. This benefit concert takes place on May 16 at Moanalua Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the recovery of the damaged instruments from the Kona Low Storms. The Symphonic Band features over 40 students who have been rehearsing despite limited space and resources, as many of the band's instruments were damaged by mold and corrosion after their band room was flooded. The schools intermediate band also plays, and Kahuku Choir, Vocal Motion, will also join in the evening's performance.

The band aims to raise $150,000 to recover the damaged instruments. The May 16, 7 p.m. concert is free, but donations are accepted at the door, or you can donate via Lahui Foundation website.