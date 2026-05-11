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Kahuku Symphonic Band on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:53 PM HST
Sharene Taba and Kahuku High School Band member Tim Strain, band director Ernest Taniguchi, and Qaden Taniguichi.
HPR
Sharene Taba and Kahuku High School Band member Tim Strain, band director Ernest Taniguchi, and Qaden Taniguichi.

Kahuku High School Band Director Ernest Taniguchi and sophomore band member Tim Strain join Classical Pacific to discuss the band's upcoming Aloha Benefit Concert with special guest Kenny Endo. This benefit concert takes place on May 16 at Moanalua Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the recovery of the damaged instruments from the Kona Low Storms. The Symphonic Band features over 40 students who have been rehearsing despite limited space and resources, as many of the band's instruments were damaged by mold and corrosion after their band room was flooded. The schools intermediate band also plays, and Kahuku Choir, Vocal Motion, will also join in the evening's performance.

The band aims to raise $150,000 to recover the damaged instruments. The May 16, 7 p.m. concert is free, but donations are accepted at the door, or you can donate via Lahui Foundation website.

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Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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