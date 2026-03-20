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Early Music Hawaii and lutenist John Lenti on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:23 PM HST

Early Music Hawaii director and president Scott Fikse and special guest lutenist John Lenti stopped by Morning Café to discuss this Saturday’s "Melancholy and Mirth" program at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu, featuring music by John Dowland and contemporaries. Lenti shares a short lute performance, and Fiske explores the influence of Italian music and extensive travels on Dowland’s musical stylings.

Tickets for the Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m. concert are available at earlymusichawaii.org.
Classical Music Conversations
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
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