Early Music Hawaii and lutenist John Lenti on Morning Café

Early Music Hawaii director and president Scott Fikse and special guest lutenist John Lenti stopped by Morning Café to discuss this Saturday’s "Melancholy and Mirth" program at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu, featuring music by John Dowland and contemporaries. Lenti shares a short lute performance, and Fiske explores the influence of Italian music and extensive travels on Dowland’s musical stylings.

Tickets for the Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m. concert are available at earlymusichawaii.org .