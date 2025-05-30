DeShannon Higa - Quadpod

Known for his extraordinary trumpet playing, his 10 - 12 piece Subtonic Orchestra, his Jazz quartet Quadpod and his music arrangements with the Royal Hawaiian Band, DeShannon Higa spoke with Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba about his work around town and his 30 year music career. We can hear DeShannon this weekend with playing with the Royal Hawaiian Band, in the pit at Diamond Head Theatre, with the Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble, and on June 21st at Live from the Atherton Jazz Series at Hawaiʻi Public Radio with Quadpod.