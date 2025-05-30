DeShannon Higa - Quadpod

© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 30, 2025 at 6:22 PM HST

Known for his extraordinary trumpet playing, his 10 - 12 piece Subtonic Orchestra, his Jazz quartet Quadpod and his music arrangements with the Royal Hawaiian Band, DeShannon Higa spoke with Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba about his work around town and his 30 year music career. We can hear DeShannon this weekend with playing with the Royal Hawaiian Band, in the pit at Diamond Head Theatre, with the Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble, and on June 21st at Live from the Atherton Jazz Series at Hawaiʻi Public Radio with Quadpod.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
