Noel Okimoto will be performing with his quintet on June 14th at the Live at the Atherton Hawai`i Jazz Performance Series. Noel Okimoto will be performing music from his album "Hōʻihi" with his band, consisting of friends Gustavo DʻAmico (sax), Tommy James (piano), Abe Lagrimas, Jr (vibes) and Dean Taba (bass).

https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/events

@ohanajazzhawaii