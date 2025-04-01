Mana Music Quartet on Morning Café

Eric Silberger and Josh Nakazawa of the Mana Music Quartet stopped by Morning Café ahead of their concert with the Honolulu Chamber Music Series, featuring works by Queen Liliʻuokalani, Eddie Kamae, and Antonín Dvořák.

They share the story of Mana Music’s formation during the 2020 pandemic, when they discovered the poetry and music of Queen Liliʻuokalani. Over six months, the quartet immersed themselves in The Queen’s Songbook, leading to new musical arrangements and their award-winning debut album.

Learn about the queen’s musical training and influence, the rich diversity of Hawaiian music, and the striking coincidence of Dvořák composing his American Quartet in the same year that Queen Liliʻuokalani was overthrown.

Mana Music Quartet performs at Orvis Auditorium on April 4 and on April 6 at Kahilu Theatre.

