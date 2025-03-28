Organist Lukas Hasler on Morning Café

Up-and-coming organist and social media sensation Lukas Hasler joined Morning Café to preview his upcoming recital presented by the Hawaiʻi Chapter American Guild of Organists. Based in Vienna and Los Angeles, Hasler shares his journey into organ playing, the challenge of adapting to different instruments on the road, and highlights from his program at Central Union Church, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Saint-Saëns, Buxtehude, Mozart, Beethoven and Bach. The concert takes place on Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. Learn more .

