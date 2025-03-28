© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Organist Lukas Hasler on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:15 PM HST

Up-and-coming organist and social media sensation Lukas Hasler joined Morning Café to preview his upcoming recital presented by the Hawaiʻi Chapter American Guild of Organists. Based in Vienna and Los Angeles, Hasler shares his journey into organ playing, the challenge of adapting to different instruments on the road, and highlights from his program at Central Union Church, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Saint-Saëns, Buxtehude, Mozart, Beethoven and Bach. The concert takes place on Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. Learn more.
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
