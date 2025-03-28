Early Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Scott Fikse, choral director of Early Music Hawaiʻi, discusses the inspiration behind their upcoming program "From New England to Honolulu," which explores the fusion of New England hymns with Hawaiian music.

Fikse became interested in the origins of this choral style and its origins after hearing the Rose Ensemble’s albums showcasing early Hawaiian choral music . His interest brought him to explore the choral music from the New England colonial period and eventually to the missionaries who brought these unique harmonies to Hawaiʻi.