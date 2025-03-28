© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Early Music Hawaiʻi on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:25 PM HST
Early Music Hawaiʻi Board Director Ian Capps (left) and President Scott Fikse (Right)
Scott Fikse
Early Music Hawaii
Early Music Hawaiʻi Board Director Ian Capps (left) and President Scott Fikse (Right)

Scott Fikse, choral director of Early Music Hawaiʻi, discusses the inspiration behind their upcoming program "From New England to Honolulu," which explores the fusion of New England hymns with Hawaiian music.

Fikse became interested in the origins of this choral style and its origins after hearing the Rose Ensemble’s albums showcasing early Hawaiian choral music. His interest brought him to explore the choral music from the New England colonial period and eventually to the missionaries who brought these unique harmonies to Hawaiʻi.

The concert will showcase traditional New England hymns alongside some of the earliest surviving compositions of Hawaiian hīmeni and mele. Tickets for the March 29 concert at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu are available at earlymusichawaii.org.
Classical Music Conversations Morning Concertclassical music
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
