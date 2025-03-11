© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony's Joe Stepec on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:18 PM HST
HPR

Joe Stepec, director of orchestral activities with the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony (HYS), visits Classical Pacific to discuss the upcoming side-by-side concert with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra (HSO) on March 12 at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

The side-by-side concerts started in 2017, with a return to the stage last year after the pandemic halted concert activity. These concerts give the youth symphony students the opportunity to play alongside professional musicians, leaving a lasting mark on students by providing growth for the student musicians, enhancing their musical maturity and understanding. This week’s event marks the official end of the Beethoven Festival and features 150 musicians, including students from the HYS Academy program.

Stepec highlights the HYS Listen and Learn concerts, where the youth symphony welcomes young students to learn about orchestral music and the importance of inspiring future musicians.

The free concert takes place at the Blaisdell Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12. Learn more about HYS.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations hawaii youth symphony
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
