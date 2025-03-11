Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony's Joe Stepec on Classical Pacific

Joe Stepec, director of orchestral activities with the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony (HYS), visits Classical Pacific to discuss the upcoming side-by-side concert with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra (HSO) on March 12 at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

The side-by-side concerts started in 2017, with a return to the stage last year after the pandemic halted concert activity. These concerts give the youth symphony students the opportunity to play alongside professional musicians, leaving a lasting mark on students by providing growth for the student musicians, enhancing their musical maturity and understanding. This week’s event marks the official end of the Beethoven Festival and features 150 musicians, including students from the HYS Academy program.

Stepec highlights the HYS Listen and Learn concerts, where the youth symphony welcomes young students to learn about orchestral music and the importance of inspiring future musicians.