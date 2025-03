Cellist Mark Votapek and pianist Jonathan Korth, along with Mark Butin and Iggy Chang, will perform a chamber music concert at Orvis Auditorium, featuring the Cello Sonata by Rachmaninoff and the Dvorak Piano Quartet. The program also includes Schumann's Five Pieces in Folk Style and a suite by Spanish composer Gaspar Casado. This is Voltapek's first full public recital in Hawaii since 2008.