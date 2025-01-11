© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Nicholas Keone Lee on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 11, 2025 at 12:53 AM HST

Director of Music of The Cathedral of St. Andrew, Nicholas Keone Lee invites listeners to the first Evensong of 2025. The downtown Honolulu Cathedral presents a Choral Evensong every month for the community to unwind and meditate on the day with beautiful choral music in this service. At the Cathedral of St. Andrew,
Lee honors the traditions of choral music, the Anglican church, the legacy of the Ali`i of Hawai`i while uplifting contemporary composers. https://www.cathedralhawaii.org
Classical Music Conversations st. andrewschoir
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
