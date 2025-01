An art major in her 3rd year at BYU, Leia Aki comes from a long line of musicians. On her visit home this winter, the Kamehameha Schools-Kapālama alum helped the students of the Honlulu Harp Ensemble, and played the harp in her church. Aki talked about college life as well as how she made the decision to attend BYU in Provo over other top Universities.