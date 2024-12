Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre’s Marketing Director Elizabeth Wilson and Director of Development Regi Lammers dropped by Evening Concert to discuss HOT’s cabaret show “I’ll be Seeing You” on Dec. 6 and 8. It’s part of HOT’s STUDIO101 series at the Hawaiʻi Opera Plaza. The show will feature holiday classics and the greatest hits from a bygone era sung by crooners and vocal pop divas.

HPR Hawaii Opera Theatre's Marketing Director Elizabeth Wilson (left) and Director of Development Regi Lammers (right).

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 4, 2024 on Evening Concert.