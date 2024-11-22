Spring Wind Quintet's Tommy Morrison and Alex Hayashi on Morning Café

Bassoonist Tommy Morrison and oboist Alex Hayashi of Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Spring Wind Quintet visit Morning Café ahead of their weekend program that features the music of Amy Beach, Valerie Coleman, and Maurice Ravel. They share program highlights, including Coleman’s contemporary compositions, and discuss the unique aspects of playing double reed instruments. Ticket information for their Doris Duke Theatre and Paliku Theatre concerts is available at chambermusichawaii.org .