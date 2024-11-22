© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Spring Wind Quintet's Tommy Morrison and Alex Hayashi on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM HST

Bassoonist Tommy Morrison and oboist Alex Hayashi of Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Spring Wind Quintet visit Morning Café ahead of their weekend program that features the music of Amy Beach, Valerie Coleman, and Maurice Ravel. They share program highlights, including Coleman’s contemporary compositions, and discuss the unique aspects of playing double reed instruments. Ticket information for their Doris Duke Theatre and Paliku Theatre concerts is available at chambermusichawaii.org.
