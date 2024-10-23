Pianist Jon Nakamatsu on Morning Café

Renowned pianist Jon Nakamatsu returns to Honolulu with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi. He joins Jim Moffitt and Gene Schiller to discuss his evening of chamber music masterworks with Galliard String Quintet and Spring Wind Quintet at the Doris Duke Theatre on Oct. 17.

Nakamatsu reflects on his evolution as a musician, highlights the challenges of Schumann’s music and shares his thoughts on the lesser-known Beethoven quintet. Listen on demand to this lively classical music conversation.