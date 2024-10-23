© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Pianist Jon Nakamatsu on Morning Café

Published October 23, 2024 at 4:20 PM HST

Renowned pianist Jon Nakamatsu returns to Honolulu with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi. He joins Jim Moffitt and Gene Schiller to discuss his evening of chamber music masterworks with Galliard String Quintet and Spring Wind Quintet at the Doris Duke Theatre on Oct. 17.

Nakamatsu reflects on his evolution as a musician, highlights the challenges of Schumann’s music and shares his thoughts on the lesser-known Beethoven quintet. Listen on demand to this lively classical music conversation.

Learn more about last weekend’s concert here.
